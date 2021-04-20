Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

TSCO opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

