Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

