Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $46.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBU opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.