Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $910.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.