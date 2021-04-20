BTIG Research Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $70.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

