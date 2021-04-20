Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $5.00 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00009002 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $60.38 million and $434.51 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00637840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

