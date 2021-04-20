Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

