Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.