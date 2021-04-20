bZx Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.29 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $139.81 million and $38.29 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

BZRX is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,921,092 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

