Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

COG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

