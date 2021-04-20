Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE CADE opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.