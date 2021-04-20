Cadence Bancorporation’s (CADE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.49 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

