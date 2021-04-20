CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

CAE opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

