CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$41.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

CAE stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.53. 405,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,039. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.18. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

