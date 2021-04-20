Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 21,658 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $557,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

