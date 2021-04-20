Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFWFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

