California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

