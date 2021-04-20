Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $40.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

CALT opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.36.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

