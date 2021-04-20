Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $5,269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $4,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

