Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,107,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -315.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

