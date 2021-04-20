Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.85. 189,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

