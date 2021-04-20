Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. 35,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.