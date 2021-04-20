Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,432,574. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

