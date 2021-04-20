Canaccord Genuity Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 575

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 577.80 ($7.55) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.35. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 579 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £170.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

