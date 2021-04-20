Canaccord Genuity Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $20.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

