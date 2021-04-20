Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.
CP opened at $365.37 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
