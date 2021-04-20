Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $365.37 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.