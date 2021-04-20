Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $825.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

