Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 5,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

