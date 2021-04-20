Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

