Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

CRDF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 485,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,262. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

