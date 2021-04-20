Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 537 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.