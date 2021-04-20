Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

RJF opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

