Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NXPI opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

