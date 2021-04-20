Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

