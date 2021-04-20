Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.94. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.