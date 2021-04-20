Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

