Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Gap Up to $38.80

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $39.89. Cardtronics shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 4,985 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.