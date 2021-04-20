CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $72.89

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.89, but opened at $70.61. CareDx shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 516 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.45 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $6,778,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

