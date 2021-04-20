Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.86 ($139.83).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €130.43 and a 200-day moving average of €121.21. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52 week high of €148.20 ($174.35).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

