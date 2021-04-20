Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $749,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

