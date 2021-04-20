Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $93.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $435.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casa Systems by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 317,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $701.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

