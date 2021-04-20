Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.09 on Monday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

