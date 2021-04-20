CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 198,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.