Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.