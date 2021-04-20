Ccore Market Capitalization Achieves $35,824.93 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Ccore has a market cap of $35,824.93 and $177.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 610.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

