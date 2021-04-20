CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.