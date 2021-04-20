Chardan Capital Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 179.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PRVB opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

