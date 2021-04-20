Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,617 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

