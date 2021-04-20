Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 60,852 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.