Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,303 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BigCommerce worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,865,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,238,408.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

